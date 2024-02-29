What's Driving Travel+Leisure Co's Surprising 20% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Travel+Leisure Co (TNL, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $3.16 billion. The current price of $43.64 reflects a 7.43% gain over the past week and an impressive 19.57% gain over the past three months. This growth trajectory has caught the attention of investors and market analysts alike, as the company's valuation by GuruFocus metrics indicates that it is significantly undervalued. The GF Value is currently at $69.57, up from the past GF Value of $66.53, reinforcing the notion that the stock may have considerable upside potential.

Introducing Travel+Leisure Co

Travel+Leisure Co, operating within the dynamic Travel & Leisure industry, is a membership and leisure travel company renowned for its hospitality services and travel products. The company's business model is centered around two primary segments: Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The former focuses on developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests (VOIs), offering consumer financing for VOI sales, and providing property management services at resorts. The latter encompasses a range of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. The majority of Travel+Leisure Co's revenue is generated within the United States, positioning it as a significant player in the domestic travel market.

1760668615813787648.png

Assessing Profitability

Travel+Leisure Co's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, which is a strong indicator of the company's ability to sustain its business over time. The Operating Margin stands at a robust 19.42%, outperforming 79.73% of 824 companies in the industry. The ROE (Return on Equity) is reported at an extraordinary 10000.00%, although this figure may indicate a data anomaly or an extraordinary event, as typical ROE values are much lower. The ROA (Return on Assets) at 5.46% and ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) at 9.78% also demonstrate the company's efficiency in generating profits from its assets and invested capital, respectively. With nine years of profitability over the past decade, Travel+Leisure Co's financial stability is evident.

1760668634616852480.png

Evaluating Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a moderate growth trajectory. Despite a slight decline in the 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share at -1.10% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share at -0.40%, Travel+Leisure Co's future revenue growth rate (estimated at 4.53% over the next 3 to 5 years) suggests optimism for its long-term prospects. However, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decrease of -6.20%, indicating challenges in earnings growth in recent years. These mixed signals suggest that while the company has faced some headwinds, there is potential for improvement looking forward.

1760668653583495168.png

Investor Confidence and Market Position

Notable investors have taken positions in Travel+Leisure Co, signaling confidence in the company's future. HOTCHKIS & WILEY holds 225,120 shares, representing a 0.31% share percentage. Renowned investor Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 72,100 shares, accounting for 0.1% of the company's shares, while Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) holds 18,438 shares, making up 0.03%. These investments by prominent market players underscore a belief in the company's value proposition and strategic direction.

Competitive Landscape

Travel+Leisure Co operates in a competitive environment, with TripAdvisor Inc (TRIP, Financial) leading the pack with a market cap of $3.65 billion. Sabre Corp (SABR, Financial) follows with a market cap of $1.09 billion, and Despegar.com Corp (DESP, Financial) trails with a market cap of $564.783 million. Travel+Leisure Co's recent stock performance and valuation suggest that it is well-positioned to maintain, if not enhance, its market standing relative to these competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Travel+Leisure Co's stock performance and valuation indicate a company that is significantly undervalued, with a GF Value suggesting room for growth. The company's strong profitability metrics, coupled with a moderate growth rank, paint a picture of a stable company with potential for future revenue expansion. While the growth in earnings per share has been challenged, the estimated future revenue growth rate offers a positive outlook. Travel+Leisure Co's market position, when compared to its competitors, remains robust, supported by the confidence of its investors. As the travel and leisure industry continues to evolve, Travel+Leisure Co appears poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive shareholder value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.