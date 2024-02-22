H&E Equipment Services Inc. Reports Record Expansion and Revenue Growth in Q4 and Full Year 2023

Robust Rental Revenue and Strategic Branch Expansion Drive Impressive Year-Over-Year Gains

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenues increased by 9.3% to $385.8 million, with full-year revenues reaching nearly $1.5 billion, an 18.1% increase year-over-year.
  • Net Income: Q4 net income rose to $53.5 million, with a lower effective tax rate of 19.4% compared to 26.1% in the same quarter last year.
  • Rental Revenue Surge: Equipment rental revenues grew by 14.9% in Q4, with rental revenues up 14.5% and sales of rental equipment jumping 34.3%.
  • Gross Margin Improvement: Gross margin improved to 48.3% in Q4, with rental gross margins increasing to 54.2%.
  • Fleet Investment and Expansion: Record gross fleet investment of $737 million in 2023, with an 18.3% increase in fleet original equipment cost (OEC).
  • Strategic Branch Additions: A record 14 new branches added in 2023, expanding the company's footprint and competitive position.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, H&E Equipment Services Inc (HEES, Financial) announced its fourth quarter and full-year results for the period ending December 31, 2023, showcasing record strategic expansion and revenue growth. The company released its 8-K filing, highlighting a year of record financial performance despite the divestiture of its crane and Komatsu earthmoving distribution businesses.

1760668824753041408.png

H&E Equipment Services Inc is an integrated equipment services company, focusing on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates across five principal business activities: equipment rentals, new equipment sales, used equipment sales, parts sales, and repair and maintenance services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the equipment rentals segment, which saw significant growth in the reported period.

Financial Performance and Challenges

The company's performance in the fourth quarter was marked by a 9.3% increase in revenues to $385.8 million, compared to $353.1 million in the same period last year. Net income also increased to $53.5 million, up from $51.2 million. This growth is particularly noteworthy considering the sale of the crane business and the Komatsu earthmoving distribution business, which could have posed challenges to revenue streams. However, the company's strategic initiatives and resilient non-residential activity have led to healthy financial metrics throughout the year.

Strategic Achievements and Industry Outlook

CEO Brad Barber highlighted the company's strong execution of strategic initiatives, which resulted in a record gross fleet investment of $737 million in 2023, surpassing the revised target range for the year. The company ended the year with a fleet OEC of approximately $2.8 billion, an 18.3% increase from the previous year. The average fleet age of 39.7 months remains among the youngest in the industry, which is a competitive advantage.

Barber also noted the impressive pace of branch expansion, with a record 14 branch additions in 2023. This expansion has increased the company's exposure to new projects and improved its competitive position. Looking ahead to 2024, the company plans to moderate its gross fleet expenditures and continue its branch expansion program with 12 to 15 new locations expected.

The outlook for the equipment rental industry remains positive, with customer commentary supporting a stable to modestly higher non-residential and industrial activity. Construction starts are projected to grow year-over-year, bolstered by mega projects and increased infrastructure spending.

Financial Tables and Analysis

The company's balance sheet reflects a strong financial position, with total assets of $2.64 billion and stockholders' equity of $534.3 million as of December 31, 2023. Total debt stands at $1.43 billion, which includes senior unsecured notes, senior secured credit facility, and finance lease obligations.

Overall, H&E Equipment Services Inc's performance in 2023 demonstrates the company's ability to navigate market changes and execute a growth strategy effectively. The company's focus on expanding its rental fleet and branch network, along with a favorable industry outlook, positions it well for continued success in the coming year.

For more detailed financial information and the full earnings report, please refer to the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from H&E Equipment Services Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.