ModivCare Inc (MODV) Reports Mixed 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

Despite Revenue Growth, ModivCare Faces Net Loss and Operational Challenges

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Service revenue increased by 9.9% year-over-year to $2.75 billion in 2023.
  • Net Loss: Reported a net loss of $204.5 million, or $14.43 per diluted common share for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Achieved $204.4 million in adjusted EBITDA, reflecting operational challenges.
  • Cash Flow Concerns: Negative free cash flow of $125.3 million in 2023, with net cash used in operating activities of $83.0 million.
  • Contract Wins: Secured $463.5 million of NEMT TCV and $10.6 million in ACV for remote patient monitoring in 2023.
  • 2024 Guidance: Revenue projected between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion, with adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $210 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, ModivCare Inc (MODV, Financial), a leading technology-enabled healthcare services company, released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal care, and remote patient monitoring solutions, reported a significant increase in service revenue, yet faced a net loss and negative free cash flow, highlighting operational challenges amidst a dynamic healthcare environment.

1760782715801726976.png

Financial Performance Highlights

ModivCare's service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $702.8 million, a 7.5% increase from the same period in 2022. The full year saw a 9.9% rise in service revenue, reaching $2.75 billion. However, the company reported a net loss of $204.5 million for the year, a stark contrast to the net loss of $31.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at $204.4 million, down from $221.9 million in the previous year, reflecting margin pressures and increased service expense costs.

Operational Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

ModivCare's President and CEO, L. Heath Sampson, acknowledged the operational improvements and strategic focus that have positioned the company to address social determinants of health. Despite these advancements, Sampson noted near-term financial headwinds, including COVID-related working capital needs and margin pressure in the NEMT segment. The company anticipates the implementation of approximately $150 million in annual contract value and $30 million in cost savings from digitization and other initiatives to mitigate these effects.

"We delivered solid financial results for 2023 with revenue and adjusted EBITDA meeting our guidance. Our NEMT revenue grew 9% during the fourth quarter driven by a 13% increase in trips, while our personal care and remote patient monitoring segments continued to grow nicely," stated L. Heath Sampson, President and CEO.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Analysis

ModivCare's balance sheet showed an increase in contract receivables to $144.0 million and a decrease in contract payables to $117.5 million. The net cash used in operating activities for the year was $83.0 million, and the company reported negative free cash flow of $125.3 million, primarily due to increased service expenses and settlements in contract payables.

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead, ModivCare provided guidance for 2024, projecting revenue between $2.7 billion and $2.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $190 million to $210 million. This guidance reflects the company's expectations for new contract implementations and cost-saving measures to take effect, particularly in the second half of the year.

ModivCare's financial results underscore the complexities of operating in the healthcare services industry, where growth opportunities coexist with operational and financial challenges. As the company navigates these dynamics, its strategic initiatives and focus on improving patient outcomes will be critical to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

For a more detailed analysis of ModivCare's financial performance and future prospects, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full earnings report and join the earnings conference call scheduled for February 23, 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ModivCare Inc for further details.

