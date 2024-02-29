ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO) Exceeds Full Year 2023 Outlook with Strong Margin Expansion and Debt Reduction

ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO) Reports Comprehensive 2023 Financial Results and Provides 2024 Outlook

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Summary
  • Reported Net Sales: $1.833 billion for the full year, with a decline of 5.9% from 2022.
  • Gross Margin: Expanded by 420 basis points over the full year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income: Grew by 17% to $205 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EPS: $1.09, surpassing the company's outlook.
  • Net Operating Cash Flow: Improved by $51 million, generating adjusted free cash flow of $118 million.
  • Debt Reduction: Reduced total debt by $88 million, ending the year with a consolidated net leverage ratio of 3.4x.
Article's Main Image

On February 22, 2024, ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its diverse portfolio of consumer and business products, operates through segments including ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International, offering products under various brands such as AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, and Kensington.

1760783428049072128.png

Performance and Challenges

ACCO Brands faced a challenging demand environment in 2023, with reported net sales declining by 5.9% to $1.83 billion from $1.95 billion in 2022. The company's performance was impacted by a weaker macroeconomic environment, especially in North America and EMEA, and lower than anticipated return to office trends. Despite these challenges, ACCO Brands managed to expand its gross margin by 420 basis points and grow its adjusted operating income by 17% to $205 million.

Financial Achievements

The company's financial achievements are significant in the Industrial Products industry, where efficient capital management and margin improvements are critical. ACCO Brands' ability to reduce total debt by $88 million and improve its net operating cash flow by $51 million, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow of $118 million, demonstrates strong financial discipline and operational efficiency.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Highlights

For the fourth quarter, ACCO Brands reported a net loss of $59.4 million, or $(0.62) per share, compared to a net income of $18.8 million, or $0.20 per share, in the prior year. This loss was primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $89.5 million. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $37.5 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to $30.5 million, or $0.32 per share, in 2022.

The balance sheet reflects a reduction in total debt and a consolidated net leverage ratio of 3.4x. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $66.4 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $62.2 million at the end of 2022.

Commentary from Management

"I am pleased to report that our fourth quarter financial performance, including our reported net sales and adjusted EPS and free cash flow, was better than expected. During the year, we successfully executed against our 2023 priorities and implemented our previously announced restructuring plans, which enabled us to significantly expand our gross margin, deliver strong free cash flow, and reduce our consolidated net leverage ratio to 3.4x at the end of 2023. We believe our achievement of these results against a challenging demand environment is a testament to the solid execution of our team and our geographically diverse portfolio of leading brands. The restoration of our gross margins and improved cash flows enables us to make investments that position the Company for long-term growth," stated ACCO Brands' President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Tedford.

2024 Outlook

Looking ahead to 2024, ACCO Brands anticipates reported sales to decrease in the range of 2.0% to 5.0%, reflecting the uncertain demand environment for its categories. Adjusted EPS is expected to be within a range of $1.07 to $1.11, and the company projects free cash flow to grow to at least $120 million, aiming to end the year with a consolidated leverage ratio of approximately 3.0x to 3.2x.

For value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members, ACCO Brands Corp's ability to exceed its full-year outlook despite a challenging macroeconomic environment highlights the company's resilience and strategic execution. The focus on margin improvement, debt reduction, and cash flow generation positions ACCO Brands for sustainable growth and may present an attractive investment opportunity within the Industrial Products sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from ACCO Brands Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.