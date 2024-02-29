Arcosa Inc (ACA) Reports Robust EBITDA Growth and Free Cash Flow Increase in Q4 and Full Year 2023

ACA's Strategic Divestitures and Organic Growth Initiatives Drive Strong Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Q4 revenues rose 16% year-over-year to $582.2 million, with full-year revenues up 3% to $2.31 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Q4 Adjusted EBITDA surged 38% to $84.3 million, while full-year Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $367.6 million.
  • Net Income: Q4 Adjusted Net Income skyrocketed 191% to $33.2 million, with full-year Adjusted Net Income up 48% to $158.1 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Full-year Free Cash Flow improved significantly by 37% to $94.1 million.
  • Capital Allocation: ACA invested in organic growth and executed six bolt-on acquisitions in Construction Products.
Article's Main Image

Arcosa Inc (ACA, Financial), a leading provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company released its 8-K filing on February 22, 2024, showcasing strong performance across its three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

1760784772885540864.png

Company Overview

Arcosa Inc operates in critical infrastructure sectors, manufacturing products for construction, engineered structures, and transportation. The company's Construction Products segment saw an 8% revenue increase in 2023, with Adjusted Segment EBITDA growing by 23%. Engineered Structures, normalized for the divestiture of the storage tanks business, reported a 13% increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA. Transportation Products demonstrated a remarkable performance, with full-year Adjusted Segment EBITDA more than doubling and margin expanding by 570 basis points.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The company's financial achievements are significant, with a 16% increase in fourth-quarter revenues to $582.2 million and a 3% increase in full-year revenues to $2.31 billion. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter grew by 38% to $84.3 million, and by 13% to $367.6 million for the full year. Adjusted Net Income also saw a substantial increase, with a 191% jump to $33.2 million in Q4 and a 48% rise to $158.1 million for the full year.

Despite these achievements, the company faced challenges, including cost pressures and a strengthening peso impacting the Engineered Structures segment. Additionally, unplanned equipment maintenance and customer mix headwinds were factors that could potentially affect future profitability.

Strategic Growth and Capital Allocation

Antonio Carrillo, President and CEO, highlighted the company's strategic growth initiatives, including significant investments in organic growth projects and the execution of six bolt-on acquisitions in the Construction Products segment. These strategic moves, coupled with disciplined capital allocation, have positioned Arcosa for expected growth in 2024.

"2023 was a significant year for growth across our businesses as revenues and Adjusted EBITDA increased double-digits, normalizing for the storage tanks divestiture," said Antonio Carrillo, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Outlook and Guidance

For 2024, Arcosa anticipates consolidated revenues between $2.46 billion and $2.72 billion, with Adjusted EBITDA projected to be between $380 million and $420 million. This guidance reflects the company's confidence in continued growth, supported by infrastructure spending and a healthy commercial environment.

Arcosa's strong financial position, with Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at 1.3x and over $500 million in available liquidity, provides the flexibility to pursue strategic investments and support long-term growth.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the construction and infrastructure sectors may find Arcosa Inc's robust financial performance and strategic growth initiatives compelling. The company's ability to navigate challenges while delivering strong financial results positions it as a noteworthy player in the industry.

For a more detailed analysis of Arcosa Inc's financial performance and future outlook, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Arcosa Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.