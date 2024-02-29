Boston Scientific Corporation is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of medical devices used in various interventional medical specialties, including interventional cardiology, peripheral interventions, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, endoscopy, urology, pelvic health, and neuromodulation. According to a recent SEC filing, Jeffrey Mirviss, EVP & Pres, Periph Intervent at Boston Scientific Corp, sold 4,960 shares of the company's stock on February 21, 2024. The insider executed the sale at an average price of $66.35, resulting in a transaction amount of $329,136. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 81,503 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 39 insider sells within the company. The market capitalization of Boston Scientific Corp stands at $97.91 billion, reflecting the scale of the company within the medical devices industry. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 62.37, which is above the industry median of 27.36 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Boston Scientific Corp's shares were trading at $66.35 on the day of the insider's recent sale, which compares to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $54.06. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.