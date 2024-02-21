Director Joseph Bronson Sells 15,000 Shares of PDF Solutions Inc

On February 21, 2024, Joseph Bronson, a director at PDF Solutions Inc, executed a sale of 15,000 shares of the company's stock, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, totaling 27,500 shares, with no recorded purchases in the same period.

PDF Solutions Inc provides software and services that assist manufacturers in the design and production of integrated circuits. The company's offerings help improve yield and performance, contributing to the efficiency of the semiconductor manufacturing process.

The insider transaction history at PDF Solutions Inc indicates a trend of insider sales, with 7 recorded over the past year and no insider buys in the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, shares of PDF Solutions Inc were trading at $34.63 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market cap of $1.315 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 491.14, significantly above both the industry median of 27.12 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Despite the high price-earnings ratio, the stock appears to be Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, based on a GF Value of $38.08. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in PDF Solutions Inc may consider the insider's recent sale as part of their assessment of the stock, alongside the company's valuation metrics and market performance.

