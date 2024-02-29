Tom Gayner's Markel Corp Exits Activision Blizzard, Reveals Q4 Portfolio Moves

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insight into the Investment Strategy of Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) and His Latest 13F Filing

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio), the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corporation, is known for his disciplined investment approach, focusing on companies with strong returns, modest leverage, and capable management. With a background that includes roles at Davenport & Co of Virginia and PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP, Gayner brings a wealth of experience to his investment decisions. His strategy, as outlined in Markel's 2019 Letter to Shareholders, emphasizes the importance of reinvestment opportunities, capital discipline, and fair pricing in pursuit of long-term value growth.

1760786888509255680.png

Summary of New Buys

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio saw the addition of 2 new stocks in the fourth quarter of 2023:

  • Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK, Financial) was the most significant new addition with 121,601 shares, accounting for 0.03% of the portfolio and a total value of $2,997,470.
  • Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX, Financial) was also added with 1,000 shares, representing a total value of $205,670.

Key Position Increases

Gayner increased his stakes in a total of 43 stocks, with notable increases in:

  • LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA, Financial) saw an additional 125,122 shares, bringing the total to 426,386 shares. This represents a 41.53% increase in share count and a 0.31% impact on the current portfolio, with a total value of $97,053,980.
  • Deere & Co (DE, Financial) had an additional 39,000 shares, bringing the total to 797,800. This adjustment represents a 5.14% increase in share count, with a total value of $319,016,290.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

During the fourth quarter of 2023, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) exited 7 holdings, including:

  • Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI, Financial), where all 650,600 shares were sold, resulting in a -0.74% impact on the portfolio.
  • Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA, Financial), with all 196,750 shares liquidated, causing a -0.22% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Gayner also reduced his positions in 2 stocks, with significant changes in:

  • Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK, Financial) was reduced by 243,750 shares, resulting in a -66.74% decrease in shares and a -0.13% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $46.06 during the quarter.
  • Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE, Financial) saw a reduction of 27,957 shares, a -84.52% decrease, and a -0.03% impact on the portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $113.38 during the quarter.

Portfolio Overview

As of the fourth quarter of 2023, Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio included 128 stocks. The top holdings were 6.57% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A, Financial), 5.94% in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B, Financial), 4.21% in Alphabet Inc (GOOG, Financial), 3.8% in Brookfield Corp (BN, Financial), and 3.47% in Deere & Co (DE, Financial). The holdings are mainly concentrated in 9 of the 11 industries, with significant investments in Financial Services, Industrials, Consumer Cyclical, and Technology sectors.

1760786925633040384.png

1760786944956198912.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.