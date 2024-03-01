Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT), a global aerospace and defense company, also known for its industrial products and services, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, EVP, General Counsel & Secy E Lupone, sold 57,205 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. E Lupone has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 57,205 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed in the insider transaction history for Textron Inc, which has seen 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of Textron Inc were trading at $85.16, giving the company a market capitalization of $16.465 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 18.67, below the industry median of 33.18 and above the historical median for the company. Regarding valuation, with the stock price at $85.16 and the GuruFocus Value at $84.02, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The insider's recent sale may provide investors with insight into how the insider views the stock's current valuation and future prospects. However, investors should also consider the broader context of the company's performance, industry trends, and market conditions when making investment decisions.

