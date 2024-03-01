ShockWave Medical Inc Director Frederic Moll Sells 60,000 Shares

On February 21, 2024, Director Frederic Moll executed a sale of 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out with the shares priced at $257.39 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $15,443,400.

ShockWave Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The company offers innovative solutions that are designed to be less invasive and more effective than traditional surgical options.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 60,000 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern observed over the past year, where insider activity has been exclusively in the form of sales, with 49 insider sells recorded and no insider buys.

The stock's market capitalization stands at $9.98 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. ShockWave Medical Inc's price-earnings ratio is currently 69.90, which is above both the industry median of 27.36 and the company's own historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, ShockWave Medical Inc's stock is trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48, based on a GF Value of $536.10. This valuation suggests that the stock may be a possible value trap and warrants caution from investors.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at ShockWave Medical Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.