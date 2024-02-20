DoorDash Inc Director Stanley Tang Sells 3,662 Shares

On February 20, 2024, Stanley Tang, a Director at DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 3,662 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

DoorDash Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. The platform empowers local businesses by providing delivery and pickup services, thereby facilitating convenience for consumers.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,412,513 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Stanley Tang is part of a broader trend observed within the company. In the past year, there have been no insider buys and 105 insider sells for DoorDash Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of DoorDash Inc were trading at $111.97, giving the company a market capitalization of $49.05 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.04, with a GF Value of $107.18, indicating that DoorDash Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.