Director Curtis Warfield Sells Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc

Curtis Warfield, a director at Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH, Financial), sold 2,365 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $148.68, resulting in a total value of $351,529.20.

Texas Roadhouse Inc operates in the restaurant industry, specializing in steaks and promoting a Western theme. The company is known for its free peanuts and dinner rolls, and it aims to provide a friendly, casual dining experience with high-quality food and service.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,365 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Texas Roadhouse Inc shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc were trading at $148.68, giving the company a market cap of $9.952 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Texas Roadhouse Inc stands at 32.90, which is above both the industry median of 23.81 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $148.68 and a GuruFocus Value of $124.90, Texas Roadhouse Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

