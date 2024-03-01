Alexander Warren, SVP, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER of Trinet Group Inc (TNET, Financial), has sold 2,385 shares of the company on February 20, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $123.07 per share, resulting in a total value of $293,620.95.

Trinet Group Inc provides comprehensive human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses. The services include payroll, benefits, risk management, and compliance — all delivered through a single provider. This approach helps clients to free up time to focus on their core business activities.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,269 shares of Trinet Group Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Alexander Warren is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Trinet Group Inc were trading at $123.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.300 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 19.20, which is above the industry median of 17.83 but below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $114.42, Trinet Group Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

