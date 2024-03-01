Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ:REG), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers primarily anchored by grocery stores, has reported an insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, President and CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,306 shares of the company on February 21, 2024. Lisa Palmer has a history of selling shares in the company over the past year, with a total of 25,306 shares sold and no shares purchased during this period. The insider transaction history for Regency Centers Corp indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been zero insider buys and five insider sells in the last twelve months. On the valuation front, Regency Centers Corp shares were trading at $61.22 each on the day of the insider's recent transaction, resulting in a market capitalization of $11.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.94, which is above the industry median of 17.06 but below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. Considering the current share price of $61.22 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $67.53, Regency Centers Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

