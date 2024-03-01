Tetra Tech Inc's EVP, CFO Steven Burdick Sells 7,515 Shares

Steven Burdick, EVP and CFO of Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK, Financial), sold 7,515 shares of the company on February 22, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 14,643 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

Tetra Tech Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services, focusing on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management, energy, and international development. The company operates in a complex and critical industry, delivering solutions that span the entire project life cycle.

The insider transaction history for Tetra Tech Inc shows a pattern of insider selling, with 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Tetra Tech Inc were trading at $175.67, giving the company a market cap of $9.534 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 41.28, which is above both the industry median of 15.28 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.88, with a GF Value of $200.29, indicating that Tetra Tech Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

