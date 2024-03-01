GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Russ Koesterich, managing director and portfolio manager of BlackRock's Global Allocation Fund.

As the podcast interview is scheduled to be recorded in early March, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear his responses to their questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Koesterich's service with the firm dates back to 2005, including his years with Barclays Global Investors, which merged with BlackRock in 2009. He joined the BlackRock Global Allocation team in 2016 as Head of Asset Allocation and was named a portfolio manager of the Fund in 2017.

Previously, he was BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist and Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Model Portfolio Solutions business, and formerly served as the Global Head of Investment Strategy for scientific active equities and as senior portfolio manager in the U.S. Market Neutral Group. Prior to joining BGI, he was the Chief North American Strategist at State Street Bank and Trust.

He began his investment career at Instinet Research Partners where he occupied several positions in research, including Director of Investment Strategy for both U.S. and European research, and Equity Analyst. He is a frequent contributor to financials news media and the author of two books, including his most recent "The Ten Trillion Dollar Gamble."

Koesterich earned a BA in history from Brandeis University, a JD from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia University. He is also a CFA charterholder.

Further, Koesterich is an expert on U.S. economic data and how it relates to portfolios. As such, he can provide insight on what things like the employment report means for individual investors and what they should be expecting in the months ahead.

Submit your questions in the comments section by Friday, March 1!