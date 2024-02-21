Director Peter Browning has sold 7,500 shares of ScanSource Inc (SCSC, Financial) on February 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $41.17 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $308,775.

ScanSource Inc is a technology company that provides products and solutions in the areas of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, and other specialty technologies. The company serves businesses in North America, Latin America, and Europe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,500 shares of ScanSource Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 8 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of ScanSource Inc were trading at $41.17, giving the company a market cap of $1.055 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.05, which is lower than the industry median of 23.13 and also lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.22, indicating that ScanSource Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $33.79. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

