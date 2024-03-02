Valerie Pompa, EVP, Operations of HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO), sold 7,000 shares of the company on February 23, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $57.53 per share, resulting in a total value of $402,710.

HF Sinclair Corp, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of petroleum products. The company operates through Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP segments. HF Sinclair Corp's refineries are designed to convert crude oil into various products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares of HF Sinclair Corp and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for HF Sinclair Corp shows a pattern of insider selling, with 9 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

On the valuation front, HF Sinclair Corp's shares were trading at $57.53 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.483 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 6.97, which is below the industry median of 10.05 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $57.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $56.64, HF Sinclair Corp is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.