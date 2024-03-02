Olin Corp President & CEO Scott Sutton Sells 36,946 Shares

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN), a company engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of chemical products, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. Scott Sutton, the President & CEO of Olin Corp, sold 36,946 shares of the company on February 23, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $52.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,942,288.30.

The insider's trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with Scott Sutton having sold a total of 621,811 shares and having made no purchases. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys.

Olin Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $6.321 billion, with the shares trading at $52.55 on the day of the transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 14.86, which is below the industry median of 21.75, indicating a potentially lower valuation compared to its peers. However, it is higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Olin Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1761302405506560000.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Olin Corp.

1761302424301236224.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

For more detailed information and analysis on insider transactions and stock valuations, investors are encouraged to review the full SEC filings and consult with financial advisors.

