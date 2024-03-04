Zoetis Inc (ZTS, Financial) has recently been in the spotlight, drawing interest from investors and financial analysts due to its robust financial stance. With shares currently priced at $197.17, Zoetis Inc has witnessed a daily loss of 0.02%, marked against a three-month change of 10.21%. A thorough analysis, underlined by the GF Score, suggests that Zoetis Inc is well-positioned for substantial growth in the near future.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Each one of these components is ranked and the ranks also have positive correlation with the long-term performances of stocks. The GF score is calculated using the five key aspects of analysis. Through backtesting, we know that each of these key aspects has a different impact on the stock price performance. Thus, they are weighted differently when calculating the total score. With a slightly lower Financial strength rank and GF Value rank, Zoetis Inc still achieves a GF Score of 97 out of 100, which signals the highest outperformance potential.

Understanding Zoetis Inc's Business

Zoetis Inc, with a market cap of $90.28 billion and sales of $8.54 billion, operates at an impressive operating margin of 35.92%. The company is a leader in animal health, providing a range of products for both production and companion animals. Approximately 35% of its total revenue comes from production animals, while companion animals contribute nearly 65%. Zoetis Inc's U.S. business is heavily skewed toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly more focused on production animals. As the largest market share holder in the industry and formerly a part of Pfizer, Zoetis Inc has a well-established presence in the animal health sector.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Zoetis Inc's Financial Strength rating reflects a resilient balance sheet and a prudent capital structure. The company's Interest Coverage ratio of 12.84 indicates a strong ability to cover interest obligations, aligning with the principles of legendary investor Benjamin Graham. An Altman Z-Score of 8.54 further demonstrates Zoetis Inc's defense against financial distress. The company's strategic debt management is evident in its favorable Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.79.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank of Zoetis Inc is exemplary, with an increasing Operating Margin over the past five years, indicating enhanced efficiency in generating profits. The company's Gross Margin has also consistently improved, showcasing its ability to maximize revenue. Zoetis Inc's financial health is further supported by a strong Piotroski F-Score and a Predictability Rank of 4.0 stars, indicating reliable operational performance.

Growth Rank Breakdown

Zoetis Inc's high Growth rank reflects its commitment to business expansion. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 9.8% surpasses 62.13% of competitors in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Zoetis Inc's EBITDA growth over the past few years highlights its sustained growth capabilities.

Conclusion: Zoetis Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering Zoetis Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential outperformance. The company's strategic approach to financial management, consistent profitability, and commitment to growth are key indicators of its future success. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores using the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.