What's Driving Hims & Hers Health Inc's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), a company operating within the consumer packaged goods industry, has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $2.12 billion, the stock is trading at $9.98. Over the past week, HIMS has seen a 5.08% decline in its stock price. However, looking at a broader timeframe, the stock has gained an impressive 17.68% over the past three months. This growth is reflected in the company's GF Value, which currently stands at $12.26, up from a past GF Value of $11.5. According to GuruFocus, HIMS is currently modestly undervalued, a positive shift from its previous status of being significantly undervalued.

Introduction to Hims & Hers Health Inc

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals. The company provides access to high-quality medical care for a variety of conditions, including mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and primary care. This innovative approach to healthcare has positioned HIMS as a key player in the telehealth industry, which has seen significant growth in recent years. 1762134477120892928.png

Assessing Profitability

Despite the recent stock performance, HIMS's Profitability Rank is relatively low at 2 out of 10. The company's operating margin stands at -5.13%, which is better than 17.49% of 1,870 companies in the same industry. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is -11.27%, surpassing 13.99% of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) is -9.25%, outperforming 13.05% of competitors. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is at -26.00%, which is higher than 7.64% of industry companies. These figures suggest that while HIMS is not leading in profitability, it is performing better than a portion of its industry counterparts. 1762134494971850752.png

Growth Trajectory

When it comes to growth, HIMS has shown promising signs. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 2.70%, which is better than 35.08% of 1,722 companies in the same industry. More impressively, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 46.50%, outperforming 82.8% of 1,430 companies. This indicates that HIMS is growing at a faster pace than many of its industry peers, which could be a contributing factor to its recent stock price rally. 1762134511354802176.png

Notable Shareholders

Among the notable shareholders of HIMS, Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) leads with 1,053,214 shares, representing a 0.5% share percentage. Following him is Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio), holding 650,173 shares or 0.31% of the company, and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 200,000 shares, accounting for 0.09%. These significant investments by well-known investors could signal confidence in the company's future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Comparing HIMS to its competitors, we see a wide range in market capitalizations. EOS Inc (EOSS, Financial) has a market cap of $14.396 million, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS, Financial) is valued at $623.197 million, and European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ, Financial) stands at $698.887 million. HIMS's larger market cap suggests a stronger position in the market relative to these competitors.

Conclusion

In summary, Hims & Hers Health Inc's stock performance has been a mixed bag with a recent dip but a significant gain over the past three months. The company's valuation has improved from significantly undervalued to modestly undervalued, reflecting a positive market sentiment. Despite a low Profitability Rank, HIMS has shown better profitability metrics than a significant number of its industry peers. Growth rates in revenue and EPS are robust, indicating a strong upward trajectory. The confidence of notable shareholders and a competitive market position relative to its peers further bolster the company's standing. As HIMS continues to navigate the dynamic telehealth market, investors will be watching closely to see if its growth and profitability can sustain the positive momentum in its stock price.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.