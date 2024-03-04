On February 26, 2024, Director Bonnie Bassler sold 854 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), as indicated by a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $979.25 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $836,082.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The company's products include treatments for eye diseases, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, cancer, and rare genetic conditions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,063 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 48 insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc had a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, reflecting the stock's price of $979.25 per share.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.47, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 28.48, and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a stock price of $979.25 and a GF Value of $723.45, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.35.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

