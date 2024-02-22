On February 22, 2024, Executive Vice President Donna Milrod sold 3,200 shares of State Street Corporation (STT, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the stock price at $72.33 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $231,456.

State Street Corporation is a financial services and bank holding company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It provides a range of products and services for institutional investors worldwide, including investment management, investment research and trading, and investment servicing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,200 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for State Street Corporation shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of State Street Corporation were trading at $72.33 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $22.002 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.27, which is below both the industry median of 13.63 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $85.84, State Street Corporation has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

