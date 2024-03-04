Flowserve Corp President Kirk Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

Kirk Wilson, President, FCD at Flowserve Corp (FLS, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider transaction was reported to have occurred at an average price of $42.12 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $842,400.

Flowserve Corp is a global leader in the manufacture and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. The company develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment, such as pumps, valves, seals, and services for critical applications in the oil and gas, power, chemical, water management, and general industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Flowserve Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and only one insider sell.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Flowserve Corp were trading at $42.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $5,624.383 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.40, which is above both the industry median of 21.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With the current share price of $42.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.31, Flowserve Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

