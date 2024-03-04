Flowserve Corp President Kirk Wilson Sells 20,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kirk Wilson, President, FCD at Flowserve Corp (FLS, Financial), executed a sale of 20,000 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider transaction was reported to have occurred at an average price of $42.12 per share, resulting in a total transaction amount of $842,400.

Flowserve Corp is a global leader in the manufacture and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. The company develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment, such as pumps, valves, seals, and services for critical applications in the oil and gas, power, chemical, water management, and general industrial sectors.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Flowserve Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and only one insider sell.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Flowserve Corp were trading at $42.12, giving the company a market capitalization of $5,624.383 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 30.40, which is above both the industry median of 21.98 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

With the current share price of $42.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $41.31, Flowserve Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.02, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1762236243296546816.png

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Flowserve Corp.

1762236282857222144.png

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.