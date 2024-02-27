Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Faces Steep Losses Amid Operational Challenges

Comprehensive Earnings Summary for Q4 and Full Year 2023

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenues: Decreased by 7.8% in Q4 and 18.0% for the full year.
  • Gross Profit: Reported a loss with a gross margin of -113.8% in Q4 and -24.1% for the full year.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $155.1 million in Q4 and $338.1 million for the full year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $125.1 million in Q4 and $269.2 million for the full year.
  • Operational Review Impact: Non-cash charges of $95.6 million due to the Global Operations Review.
  • 2024 Outlook: Net revenues expected to be between $315 million to $345 million.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Beyond Meat Inc (BYND, Financial) released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The company, known for its plant-based meat products, faced a challenging year with a significant decrease in net revenues and a steep net loss, exacerbated by non-cash charges related to its Global Operations Review.

Beyond Meat Inc (BYND, Financial) is a pioneer in the plant-based meat industry, offering products designed to emulate the taste and texture of animal-based meat. The company's products are available in a variety of channels, including retail and foodservice, across the U.S. and internationally. Despite its innovative approach, Beyond Meat experienced a decline in demand and faced operational difficulties in 2023.

The company's performance in 2023 was marked by a decrease in net revenues by 7.8% to $73.7 million in Q4, and an 18.0% decrease to $343.4 million for the full year. This decline was attributed to a decrease in net revenue per pound and weak category demand, particularly in the U.S. retail and foodservice channels. International sales showed some resilience, with increases in both retail and foodservice channels.

Gross profit turned into a loss of $83.9 million in Q4, with a gross margin of -113.8%, and a loss of $82.7 million for the full year, with a gross margin of -24.1%. These losses were significantly impacted by non-cash charges totaling $78.0 million, primarily associated with the Global Operations Review. The net loss widened to $155.1 million, or $2.40 per common share, in Q4, and $338.1 million, or $5.26 per common share, for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA also reflected losses, with a loss of $125.1 million in Q4 and $269.2 million for the full year. Beyond Meat's President and CEO, Ethan Brown, acknowledged the challenges and outlined a plan for 2024 focused on reducing operating expenses, cash use, and improving margins through pricing actions and production footprint optimization.

1762594848638136320.png

From a balance sheet perspective, Beyond Meat ended the year with $205.9 million in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, and a total outstanding debt of $1.1 billion. The company managed to reduce its net cash used in operating activities to $107.8 million for the full year, compared to $320.2 million in the previous year. Capital expenditures were also reduced to $10.6 million from $70.5 million in the year-ago period.

Looking ahead to 2024, Beyond Meat expects net revenues to range from $315 million to $345 million, with gross margins anticipated to improve in the second half of the year. The company plans to continue its efforts to streamline operations and strengthen its financial position in the face of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members should consider the company's strategic initiatives and the potential for a turnaround as Beyond Meat navigates through its current challenges. The full financial details and management's commentary can be found in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Beyond Meat Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.