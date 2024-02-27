Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Reports Record Full Year Revenue and Earnings Growth

Strong Performance Across All Segments Drives Double-Digit Increases

Author's Avatar
56 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: Consolidated revenue grew by 13% in Q4 and 16% year-over-year to $2.9 billion.
  • Net Income: Net income surged to $67 million in Q4, a significant increase from $21 million in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted NPATA: Adjusted NPATA reached $109 million in Q4.
  • Free Cash Flow: Free cash flow improved to $70 million in Q4, recovering from a negative $148 million in the prior year period.
  • Debt Management: Net debt leverage ratio decreased to 3.1x, remaining within the targeted range of 2.5x to 3.5x.
  • Capital Return: Returned $170 million to shareholders through share repurchases in 2023.
  • Segment Growth: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments all reported double-digit revenue growth.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. The company, a leading electronic gaming machine manufacturer and distributor of casual mobile games, reported record results, with double-digit growth across all business segments. This performance underscores the company's strategic investments and strong execution in a competitive market.

1762596466318274560.png

Financial Performance and Challenges

Light & Wonder Inc's financial achievements in 2023 were notable, with consolidated revenue for the full year reaching $2.9 billion, a 16% increase from the previous year. This growth was driven by robust sales in Gaming machine sales, which grew by 31% globally, and record revenues in SciPlay and iGaming segments. The company's net income for the year stood at $180 million, a stark contrast to the $176 million loss in the previous year. The improved financial performance was attributed to higher revenue, operating income, and lower interest expenses.

Despite these achievements, challenges remain. The company must navigate a dynamic regulatory landscape, manage its debt levels, and continue to innovate in a rapidly evolving digital gaming market. The net debt leverage ratio decreased to 3.1x, reflecting disciplined capital management and a strong financial profile. However, maintaining this balance will be crucial for sustaining growth and shareholder value.

Key Financial Metrics

Light & Wonder Inc's financial health can be further understood through key metrics:

Financial Metrics Q4 2023 Full Year 2023
Consolidated Revenue $770 million $2.9 billion
Net Income $67 million $180 million
Consolidated AEBITDA $302 million $1.1 billion
Adjusted NPATA $109 million $388 million
Free Cash Flow $70 million $291 million

These metrics are important as they provide insights into the company's operational efficiency, profitability, and cash generation capabilities. For instance, the Adjusted Net Profit After Tax and Amortization (Adjusted NPATA) is a measure that helps investors understand the company's earnings with adjustments for specific items, providing a clearer picture of its profitability.

Management Commentary

"2023 was a banner year for Light & Wonder. Our businesses delivered double-digit growth across the board throughout the year, enabled by strategic investments and strong execution," said Matt Wilson, President and CEO of Light & Wonder.
"We continue to see healthy trends in the business and were able to capitalize on many of the opportunities presented to us in 2023 to deliver strong top- and bottom-line growth, both in the quarter and for the full year," added Oliver Chow, CFO of Light & Wonder.

Analysis and Outlook

The company's performance in 2023 reflects a successful execution of its growth strategy and transformation. The consistent revenue growth over 11 consecutive quarters, particularly in the Gaming operations and SciPlay's social casino business, indicates a strong market position and effective product offerings. The completion of the SciPlay merger and the strategic investments in product development are likely to bolster Light & Wonder's cross-platform strategy and drive future growth.

As Light & Wonder Inc continues to navigate the competitive landscape of the Travel & Leisure industry, its focus on innovation, strategic investments, and disciplined capital allocation will be key to sustaining its growth trajectory and delivering value to shareholders.

For a detailed analysis of Light & Wonder Inc's financial results and to stay updated on the company's progress, visit GuruFocus.com.

About Light & Wonder Inc: Light & Wonder Inc is a global leader in the gaming industry, providing electronic gaming machines, mobile gaming, and iGaming solutions. The company is licensed in most jurisdictions that permit gambling and is one of the top three largest players in the space. Light & Wonder is committed to delivering immersive content and unforgettable experiences across all platforms.

Investors and interested parties can access the full earnings report and additional company information on the SEC website or through Light & Wonder Inc's investor relations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Light & Wonder Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.