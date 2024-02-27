Ready Capital Corp Reports Mixed Q4 Results Amid Real Estate Sector Challenges

GAAP Earnings Per Share at $0.12, Distributable Earnings Per Share at $0.26

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: Reported at $10.88 million for Q4 2023.
  • Distributable Earnings: Totaled $48.52 million, with $0.26 per common share.
  • Net Interest Income: After provision for loan losses, stood at $45.85 million.
  • Non-Interest Income: Posted at $60.01 million, with notable gains on financial instruments.
  • Total Assets: Increased to $12.44 billion as of December 31, 2023.
  • Dividends: Declared at $0.30 per share of common stock for the quarter.
  • Stock Performance: Distributable return on average stockholders’ equity reported at 7.5%.
Article's Main Image

On February 27, 2024, Ready Capital Corp (RC, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The real estate finance company, which specializes in small-balance commercial loans, faced a challenging quarter within the commercial real estate sector. Despite these challenges, Ready Capital reported GAAP earnings per common share from continuing operations of $0.12 and distributable earnings per common share of $0.26.

Company Overview

Ready Capital Corp operates across various segments, including SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company's strategy focuses on providing attractive risk-adjusted returns through dividends and capital appreciation. With a portfolio of over 5,000 positions, Ready Capital aims to navigate market headwinds by avoiding office collateral and concentrating on strong markets.

Performance and Challenges

Thomas Capasse, Chairman and CEO, acknowledged the progress in repositioning capital towards core lending strategies, despite the current sectoral headwinds. The company's avoidance of office collateral and its granular portfolio are strategic moves to mitigate market risks. However, the broader challenges in the commercial real estate market could pose potential problems for future performance.

Financial Highlights

Ready Capital's distributable earnings, a non-GAAP measure, stood at $48.52 million for the quarter, reflecting adjustments for various unrealized gains and losses, non-cash items, and one-time expenses. This measure is crucial for the company as it provides a clearer picture of its operational performance and informs dividend determinations. The company's net interest income after provision for loan losses was $45.85 million, and non-interest income was $60.01 million, boosted by gains on financial instruments and real estate owned.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement Insights

The balance sheet showed an increase in total assets to $12.44 billion, up from the previous year. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $138.53 million. On the liabilities side, secured borrowings and securitized debt obligations were significant components, totaling over $7 billion. The income statement revealed a net income of $10.88 million for the quarter, with basic earnings per common share from continuing operations at $0.12.

Looking Ahead

Ready Capital's performance in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects the resilience of its business model amidst a challenging environment. The company's focus on distributable earnings and its strategic positioning in strong markets are intended to safeguard against market volatility. As the real estate sector navigates through uncertain times, Ready Capital's financial results will be closely watched by investors seeking stability and consistent returns.

For a more detailed analysis and to stay updated on Ready Capital Corp's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ready Capital Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.