EVP, Sales Michael Hawkins Sells Shares of Workiva Inc (WK)

Michael Hawkins, EVP, Sales of Workiva Inc (WK, Financial), sold 2,381 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $86.87 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $206,895.47.

Workiva Inc is a provider of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions. The company's platform, Wdesk, is used by thousands of enterprises across a variety of industries to collect, link, report, and analyze business data with control and accountability. The firm's solutions are commonly applied to regulatory, financial, and ESG reporting, as well as other business intelligence and data management operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 19,326 shares of Workiva Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Michael Hawkins is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 10 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Workiva Inc's shares were trading at $86.87 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.647 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.76, indicating that it is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, an adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal dynamics and potential future performance. The consistent selling by insiders at Workiva Inc, particularly by the EVP, Sales, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

