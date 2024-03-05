Brian Karrip, EVP/Chief Credit Officer of First Commonwealth Financial Corp (FCF, Financial), sold 8,926 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,926 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp is a financial holding company that provides a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank. The company also offers wealth management and insurance services.

The insider transaction history for First Commonwealth Financial Corp shows a balanced activity over the past year, with 3 insider buys and 3 insider sells recorded.

On the valuation front, shares of First Commonwealth Financial Corp were trading at $13.09 on the day of the insider's recent transaction, giving the stock a market cap of $1.332 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.48, which is below both the industry median of 9.27 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.8, with a GF Value of $16.43, indicating that First Commonwealth Financial Corp is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

