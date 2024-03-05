Enact Holdings Inc CEO Rohit Gupta Acquires 10,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago

In a recent transaction filed with the SEC, Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact Holdings Inc (ACT, Financial), has increased his stake in the company. On February 23, 2024, the insider purchased 10,000 shares of Enact Holdings Inc at a price of $26.97 per share. This transaction has been officially documented in an SEC Filing.

Enact Holdings Inc is a company that provides private mortgage insurance services. It helps lenders and investors to reduce their credit risk in the event of borrower default. The company operates in the financial sector, specifically within the insurance industry, offering products that support the preservation of homeownership and facilitate the home buying process.

Insider transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. An insider purchase can indicate the insider's confidence in the company's future prospects or that the shares are undervalued. Conversely, insider sales might suggest the opposite, although they can also occur for personal financial reasons unrelated to the company's performance.

Over the past year, Rohit Gupta has been active in the market with regards to Enact Holdings Inc, purchasing a total of 10,000 shares and selling none. This latest acquisition by the insider is part of a trend that has seen 1 insider buy and 8 insider sells over the same timeframe.

The market has responded to these transactions, with shares of Enact Holdings Inc trading at $26.97 on the day of the insider's recent purchase. This valuation places the company's market cap at approximately $4.283 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Enact Holdings Inc stands at 6.49, which is below the industry median of 12.2, and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1762598628272271360.png

Investors often look at insider buying and selling trends as one of many factors to gauge the potential direction of a stock. The recent purchase by the President and CEO of Enact Holdings Inc may be a signal to the market, although it is essential to consider the broader context of the market and the company's fundamentals when evaluating such insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.