David Tucker, EVP/Chief Strategy Officer of Addus HomeCare Corp (ADUS, Financial), has sold 1,347 shares of the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities, where over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,410 shares and has not made any purchases.

Addus HomeCare Corp provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization. The company operates in the healthcare sector, offering its services across the United States.

The insider transaction history for Addus HomeCare Corp indicates a trend of insider sales, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Addus HomeCare Corp were trading at $85.96, giving the company a market cap of $1.493 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 25.94, which is lower than the industry median of 26.92 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $85.96 and a GuruFocus Value of $112.16, Addus HomeCare Corp's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.77, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.