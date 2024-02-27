On February 27, 2024, James Bramwell, Executive Vice President of Sales, Customer Excellence at Avantor Inc (AVTR), sold 6,203 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Avantor Inc is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company operates in more than 30 countries and delivers an extensive portfolio of products and services. As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, Avantor Inc had a market capitalization of $16.56 billion.

Over the past year, the insider, James Bramwell, has sold a total of 6,203 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Avantor Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Avantor Inc were trading at $24.49. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 51.94, which is above the industry median of 22.165 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a stock price of $24.49 and a GF Value of $23.75, Avantor Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

