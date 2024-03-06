William Backus, VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Balchem Corp, executed a sale of 16,180 shares in the company on February 26, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $155.86 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,523,194.80.

Balchem Corporation is a global specialty chemicals company focused on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets. The company operates in three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,180 shares of Balchem Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Balchem Corp shows a pattern of sales by insiders over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 7 insider sells recorded during the period.

On the valuation front, Balchem Corp's shares were trading at $155.86 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.989 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 46.16, which is above both the industry median of 22.165 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $155.86 and a GF Value of $143.67, Balchem Corp is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's value and future performance. The recent sale by William Backus may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of this insider activity.

