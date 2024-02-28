On February 28, 2024, OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (OSW, Financial), a leading operator of health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide, released its 8-K filing, disclosing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023. The company concluded the year with record-breaking financial and operational performance, underscoring the effectiveness of its strategic initiatives and the resilience of its business model in the face of industry challenges.

Financial and Operational Performance

OneSpaWorld's financial achievements for the fiscal year 2023 were marked by significant growth in revenue, which increased by 45% to $794 million. This growth was driven by an expanded operational network, with the company ending the year with health and wellness centers on 193 ships, compared to 179 in the previous year. The company also reported a substantial increase in income from operations, which jumped by 258% to $54.2 million, and a 77% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, reaching $89.2 million.

The company's financial strength was further demonstrated by its impressive free cash flow performance. Unlevered after-tax free cash flow increased by 75% to $79.1 million, reflecting the company's ability to generate cash from its operations effectively. This financial metric is particularly important for OneSpaWorld as it provides the liquidity needed for continued investment in growth initiatives and the flexibility to manage debt obligations.

Challenges and Strategic Responses

Despite facing challenges such as turmoil in the Middle East and an unscheduled drydock of a large cruise ship, which impacted revenue, OneSpaWorld navigated these obstacles successfully. The company's proactive strategies, including the introduction of new products and services, and the execution of new agreements with Crystal Cruises and Adora Cruises, contributed to its robust performance.

OneSpaWorld's commitment to innovation and service excellence was evident in its ability to deliver double-digit growth across key operating metrics compared to fiscal years 2022 and 2019. The company's strategic focus on enhancing guest engagement and experiences, coupled with disciplined execution of its operating protocols, has solidified its industry-leading position.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company's balance sheet remains strong, with total liquidity of $48.9 million at the end of the year. OneSpaWorld's disciplined approach to financial management enabled it to repay an additional $5.0 million of its first lien term loan and repurchase 789,046 of its common shares during the fourth quarter. The company's net debt leverage ratio improved significantly to 1.48 times, a notable reduction from 3.62 times at the end of 2019.

Looking ahead, OneSpaWorld affirms its full fiscal year 2024 guidance, reflecting high-single-digit revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth at the mid-points of its guidance ranges compared to fiscal 2023 results. The company's positive outlook is supported by its strong performance in 2023 and its ongoing initiatives to drive growth and shareholder value.

Conclusion

OneSpaWorld's record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results demonstrate the company's resilience and strategic acumen in a challenging industry landscape. With a robust balance sheet, strong cash flow generation, and a clear vision for the future, OneSpaWorld is well-positioned to continue delivering value to its shareholders and exceptional experiences to its guests.

For a detailed discussion of OneSpaWorld's financial results, interested parties are invited to join the conference call scheduled for February 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Further information can be found on the company's investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd for further details.