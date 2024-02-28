TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

U.S. Net Revenue for BRIUMVI Hits $89 Million with Future Guidance Set Between $220 - $260 Million

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Product Revenue: Q4 net revenue reached $43.1 million, contributing to the full year's $92 million.
  • Operating Loss: Q4 saw an operating loss of $12.5 million, but the full year ended with an operating income of $20.6 million.
  • Net Loss: TGTX reported a net loss of $14.4 million in Q4 and a net income of $12.7 million for the full year.
  • Research and Development: R&D expenses totaled $17.4 million for Q4 and $76.2 million for the full year.
  • Cash Position: The company ended the year with $217.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities.
  • Equity Increase: Total equity improved significantly to $160.5 million at year-end from $58.6 million the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On February 28, 2024, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX, Financial) released its 8-K filing, detailing the financial outcomes for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical entity, is known for its focus on novel treatments for B-cell diseases. TG Therapeutics has recently seen the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for BRIUMVI (ublituximab-xiiy) for treating adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS).

2023 Performance and Future Outlook

Michael S. Weiss, TG Therapeutics' Chairman and CEO, expressed satisfaction with the company's performance in 2023, highlighting the successful launch of BRIUMVI, which generated approximately $89 million in U.S. net revenue. The company has set a revenue target for BRIUMVI between $220 - $260 million for 2024. Weiss also noted the expansion of BRIUMVI's clinical development and the initiation of its European commercialization through its partner, Neuraxpharm.

The company's financial achievements, particularly the significant revenue from BRIUMVI, underscore the potential of its commercial strategy and the market's acceptance of its novel therapy. The biotechnology industry closely watches such revenue milestones, as they reflect both the commercial viability of new treatments and the company's ability to execute on its strategic goals.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

TG Therapeutics reported a net product revenue of $43.1 million for the fourth quarter, contributing to the full year's $92 million. Despite a net loss of $14.4 million in the fourth quarter, the company ended the year with a net income of $12.7 million. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $17.4 million, with a total of $76.2 million for the year, reflecting ongoing investment in the company's pipeline.

The balance sheet shows a strong cash position with $217.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities. Total equity also saw a substantial increase to $160.5 million at the end of 2023, up from $58.6 million at the end of the previous year. These financial metrics are crucial for TG Therapeutics as they provide the resources necessary for continued research and development, as well as the commercialization of BRIUMVI and other pipeline products.

While the company's financial results show promise, challenges such as operating losses and the complexities of commercializing new treatments in a competitive market remain. The ability to sustain the growth of BRIUMVI sales and advance the development pipeline will be critical for TG Therapeutics' continued success.

Analysis and Investor Information

Investors and analysts will be watching closely to see if TG Therapeutics can maintain its momentum and achieve its ambitious revenue targets for 2024. The company's strategic initiatives, including the expansion of BRIUMVI's clinical development and the advancement of its pipeline, will be key factors in driving future growth.

For more detailed information and to participate in the discussion, stakeholders are invited to join the conference call hosted by TG Therapeutics. The call will provide further insights into the company's financial results and strategic direction.

TG Therapeutics' continued investment in research and development, coupled with its strong cash position, suggests a commitment to long-term growth and innovation within the biopharmaceutical industry. Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members interested in the biotechnology sector may find TG Therapeutics' financial trajectory and strategic initiatives worth following.

For further inquiries, TG Therapeutics' investor relations and media contacts are available to provide additional information and support.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from TG Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.