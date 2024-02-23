Half Year 2024 Rural Funds Group Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 12:00AM GMT

James Powell - Rural Funds Group - General Manager-IR, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability



Morning, everybody, and welcome to the financial results presentation for the Rural Funds Group for the half year ended December 31, 2023. For presenting today is David Bryant, Managing Director, Tim Sheridan, Chief Operating Officer, and Daniel Yap, Chief Financial Officer. Tim and David will shortly provide details of the financial results, after which we'll take questions from attendees. Attendees can submit a question by clicking on the blue hand icon in the top of the screen, completing the pop-up question box and clicking submit. For those dialing in to ask a verbal question, please dial star one. I will now hand over to Tim.



Tim Sheridan - Rural Funds Group - COO



Thank you, James. Good morning, everybody. I'll focus on the financial results for the half year before handing over to David, who will provide a portfolio and strategy update. First, looking at the income and earnings metrics, revenue from property leasing increased by 12% compared to the prior period. The