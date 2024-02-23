Q4 2023 Bloomin' Brands Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Bloomin' Brands fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tara Kurian, Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Thank you. Ms. Kurian, you may begin.



Tara Kurian - Bloomin'Brands Inc-Vice President - Corporate Finance and Investor Relations



Thank you and good morning, everyone. With me on today's call are David Deno, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Meyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. By now, you should have access to our fiscal fourth quarter 2023 earnings release.



It can also be found on our website at www.bloominbrands.com in the investor section. Throughout this conference call, we will be presenting results on an adjusted basis. And explanation of our use of non-GAAP