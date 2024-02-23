Q4 2023 ACCO Brands Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the ACCO Brands' fourth quarter and full-year 2023 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Brands Corporation. Tom will provide an overview of our fourth quarter and full-year results and our 2024 priorities. Also speaking today is Deb O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide greater detail on our fourth quarter and full-year results and our 2024 and first-quarter outlook. We will then open the lines for questions.