Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Apple Hospitality Group fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kelly Clarke, Vice President, Investor Relations for Apple Hospitality REIT. Thank you. You may begin.
Kelly Clarke - Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - Vice President - Investor Relations
Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Apple Hospitality REIT fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call. Today's call will be based on the earnings release and Form 10-K, which we distributed and filed yesterday afternoon.
Before we begin, please note that today's call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current views and assumptions and as a result are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and the outcome of future events that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from those expressed projected or implied.
Q4 2023 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 23, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
