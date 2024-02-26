Feb 26, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation (Pre-recorded)

Feb 26, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Achariya Sanrattana

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Senior Manager of IR & Sustainability

* Neil Sorrentino

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Corporate Chief Strategy Officer

* Daniel Kastner

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Chief Transformation Officer

* Rajeev Rajan

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Chief Business Development Officer

* Oraphan Buamuang

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited - Chief Financial Officer



Achariya Sanrattana Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited-Senior Manager of IR&Sustainability



(spoken in foreign language) Welcome to the analyst presentation for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2023 Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited. Thank you very much for your time. Listening in the webcast today.



My name is