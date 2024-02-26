Q4 2023 Krystal Biotech Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Krystal Biotech Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host, Meg Dodge, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please begin.



Meg Dodge Krystal Biotech - Inc. - VP of IR & Corporate Communications



Good morning and thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today, we released our financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The press release is available on our website at www.Krystalbio.com. Our earnings 8-K was filed earlier today. And additionally, we filed a 10-K with the SEC.



Joining me will be Krish Krishnan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Suma Krishnan, President of Research and Development; and Kate Romano, Chief Accounting Officer.



I'd like to note during this webcast, we will be making a number of forward-looking