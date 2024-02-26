Full Year 2023 G8 Education Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Pejman Okhovat - G8 Education Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to 2023 full year results call for G8 Education Limited. My name is Pejman Okhovat I'm the Managing Director, CEO of G8 Education, and I'm joined today on the line our Group's Chief Financial Officer, Sharyn Williams. Sharyn and I will take you through the investor presentation that was released today ASX earlier this morning. Following the presentation, we will open the line to provide time for some Q&A.



I would like to begin by acknowledging the Gadigal people of urination who are the traditional custodians of the land on which we are conducting this presentation today. We respect this spiritual relationship with our country and we