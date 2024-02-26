Q4 2023 Archer Aviation Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Archer Aviation Incorporated Q4 '23 financial results conference call. My name is Kate and I will be the moderator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host, Andy Missan, Chief Legal Officer. You may proceed.



Andy Missan - Archer Aviation Inc - Chief Legal Officer



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review Archer's fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 operating and financial results. My name is Andy Missan, Chief Legal Officer of Archer. On the call today are Adam Goldstein, our Founder and CEO; Mark Mesler, our CFO; and Tom Muniz, our COO.



During today's call, we will be making forward looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.



For more information about these risks and uncertainties please refer to our SEC filings under the caption Risk Factors. Any