Feb 26, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to the Hims & Hers Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. Please note that this call is being recorded. If you would like to ask a question, please press star followed by the number one on your telephone keypad. And if you'd like to withdraw your question again, press star one. Thank you. I would now like to turn today's call over to Bill Newby Director of Investor Relations.



Bill, please go ahead.



Bill Newby - Hims & Hers Health Inc - IR



Good afternoon and everyone. Welcome to the Enzon hers Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. Today after the market closed we released our first ever shareholder letter, a copy of which you can find on our website, investors dot Enzo.com.



On the call with me today are Andrew Don, our Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer as well, Jamie Quebec, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before I hand it over to Andrew, I need to remind you of the usual safe harbor and cautionary