Q4 2023 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to Fulcrum Therapeutics' fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results and business update conference call. (Operator Instructions) This call is being webcast live and can be accessed on the Investors section of Fulcrum's website at www.fulcrumtx.com and is being recorded.



Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements about the company's future expectations, plans, clinical development timelines, and financial projections.



While these forward-looking statements presents Fulcrum's view of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Fulcrum may update these statements in the future, but it's not taking on an obligation to do so. Please refer to Fulcrum's most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties associated with the company's