Q4 2023 Zevia PBC Earnings Call Transcript

On today's call are Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Girish Satya, Chief Financial Officer; and Florence Neubauer, SVP, Finance and Business Transformation.



Zevia's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call



Before we begin, please note that all financial information presented on today's call is unaudited and certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are