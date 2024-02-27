Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, this is (inaudible). I will be your moderator for SABIC's Full Year of 2023 Earnings Call. And I would like to welcome you all and hope you are all well.



Today's call will be led by SABIC's CEO, Mr. Abdulrahman Bin Al-Fageeh; joined by our CFO, Mr. Salah Al-Hareky; and our IRO, Ms. Moneef Almoneef. Now please allow me to hand over the call to our IRO. To you, Moneef, please go ahead.



Moneef Almoneef -



Thank you, (inaudible). Good afternoon, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for SABIC 2023 Earnings Conference. Please note that any forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes might differ materially. Please refer to the disclaimer in the presentation and in our financial reports, which are available at sabic.com.



We will go over the high-level market context that influenced our industry's performance over the course of 2023. This will be followed by a strategic discussion on SABIC's transformation initiatives,