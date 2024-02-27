Q4 2023 Crossamerica Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the CrossAmerica Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all lines are in a listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question and answer session. If at any time during this call you require immediate assistance, please press star zero for the operator. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024.



And I would now like to turn the conference over to Mark Harper, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Maura Topper - CrossAmerica Partners LP - CFO



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining the CrossAmerica Partners Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 earnings call. With me today is Charles Nissan, CEO and President. We'll start off the call today with Charles providing some opening comments and an overview of CrossAmerica's operational performance for the quarter and full year. And then I will discuss the financial results. We will then open up the call to questions.



Today's call will follow the