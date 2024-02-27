Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Miguel Maya Dias Pinheiro - Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, S.A. - 3rd Vice Chairman, CEO & Member of Board for Strategic Board
Good afternoon. Miguel Maya speaking. Welcome to BCP earnings conference call. As usually, I will mention the highlights of our performance, and then Miguel Braganca and Bernardo Collaco will follow providing additional detail.
Despite being a complex year with significant macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties, 2023 also carried relevant positive factors, namely those coming from the normalization of the monetary policy. Against this backdrop, our intense commercial activity, coupled with a robust business model, resulted in EUR 856 million of profit compared with EUR 197 million last year.
Q4 2023 Banco Comercial Portugues SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 27, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
