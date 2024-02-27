Q4 2023 ICU Medical Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the ICU Medical, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to John Mills. Please go ahead, sir.



John Mills - ICR, LLC - Managing Partner



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss ICU Medical's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. On the call today representing ICU Medical is Vivek Jain, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer. We wanted to let everyone know that we have a presentation accompanying today's prepared remarks as well. To view the presentation, please go to our Investor page and click on Events Calendar, and it will be under the fourth quarter 2023 events.



Before we start our prepared remarks, I want to touch upon any forward-looking statements made during the call, including beliefs and expectations about the company's future results. Please be aware they are based on the best available information to